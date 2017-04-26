Andy Cecere, the new CEO of U.S. Bancorp, is beginning to put his stamp on the executive team.
The Minneapolis company on Wednesday announced that Kate Quinn, previously chief strategy and reputation officer, has been promoted to chief administrative officer. The newly created role for Quinn, who joined the company in 2013, adds human resources to the departments under her purview. She reports directly to Cecere.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In