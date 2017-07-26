Valley National Bancorp in Wayne, N.J., has agreed to buy USAmeriBancorp in Clearwater, Fla.

The $23.4 billion-asset Valley said in a press release Wednesday that it will pay $816 million in stock for the $4.4 billion-asset parent of USAmeriBank. The deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter, prices USAmeriBancorp at 238% of its tangible book value.