Centana Growth Partners has raised $250 million to invest in financial services startups.

Since its beginnings in 2015, Centana has invested in four companies, including the insurance technology company One and a digital identity management firm called Jumio. The New York-based limited partnership says it is hunting for other investment candidates and that it expects to put $5 million to $30 million into each.

With the right capital, innovative companies that offer practical financial products “could strategically expand in exciting ways,” Ben Cukier, a founding partner of Centana, said in a news release this week announcing that it had finished raising capital for its first fund.

“We want to invest in the workhorses, not just the unicorns,” Cukier said.

Centana has offices in New York and Palo Alto, Calif. It was founded by Eric Byunn, Steven Swain and Cukier. Byunn and Cukier were partners at FTV Capital, and Swain was most recently president of Global X Management.

“Having led the growth and strategy of a number of financial institutions, I strongly believe that the future of our industry will be driven by forward-thinking firms that are challenging the status quo,” Swain said in the release.

Centana officials did not return calls seeking additional comment on Wednesday.