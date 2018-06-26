Provident Bank in Amesbury, Mass., has added a veteran community banker to its board.

Joe Reilly, co-founder of Centrix Bank and former regional president of Eastern Bank, has been appointed to the boards of both the bank and its holding company, Provident Bancorp, the $890 million-asset bank said Tuesday.

“I admire Joe’s vision and courage as the founder of Centrix Bank, the first dedicated commercial bank in New Hampshire,” Dave Mansfield, Provident's CEO, said in a press release. “He brings to our board of directors the expertise of a successful bank CEO, the character of a dedicated community member, and the respect of the entire banking community. It is an honor to introduce Joe Reilly to our team.”

Reilly helped found Centrix in 1999 and was its CEO until 2014, when it was sold to Eastern. During his tenure, Centrix grew to over $1 billion in assets.