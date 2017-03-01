Print Email Reprints Share

Wells Fargo announced Wednesday that its board of directors is withholding 2016 cash bonuses to CEO Tim Sloan and other top executives in the wake of the bank’s phony-accounts scandal.

The San Francisco bank also said that Sloan and seven other members of the firm’s operating committee will see a 50% reduction in certain equity grants that vested recently.

