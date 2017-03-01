Wells Fargo announced Wednesday that its board of directors is withholding 2016 cash bonuses to CEO Tim Sloan and other top executives in the wake of the bank’s phony-accounts scandal.
The San Francisco bank also said that Sloan and seven other members of the firm’s operating committee will see a 50% reduction in certain equity grants that vested recently.
