Former Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf will lose an additional $28 million in incentive pay, and his ex-deputy Carrie Tolstedt will have to forfeit stock options worth roughly $47 million, according to a new report by the firm’s board of directors.

The report, a long-awaited autopsy of the phony sales scandal that badly damaged the San Francisco bank’s reputation, lays considerable blame at the feet of Stumpf and Tolstedt. Meanwhile, current CEO Tim Sloan is portrayed as having had limited direct involvement, prior to his promotion to chief operating officer in November 2015, with the issues that caused the scandal.