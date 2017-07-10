Wells Fargo has received preliminary court approval for a settlement fund of at least $142 million to cover 11 pending class actions that challenged the bank’s fake-accounts scandal.
U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria granted initial approval of the settlement’s terms on Saturday. Chhabria had expressed concerns that an earlier version of the settlement could have shortchanged customers. Wells Fargo and lawyers for the customers subsequently revised the terms.
