The tab from the phony-accounts fiasco at Wells Fargo continues to grow.

Speaking to analysts and investors Wednesday, Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry projected that legal costs and other expenses related to the scandal will swell to between $50 million and $60 million and remain at that level for the next several quarters. Last month, Shrewsberry said that expenses had increased by $40 million to $50 million per quarter in the wake of revelations that branch employees opened as many as 2 million fake customer accounts between 2012 and 2016.