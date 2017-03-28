Federal banking regulators sharply downgraded Wells Fargo’s score on the Community Reinvestment Act, citing a pattern of violations that go well beyond the sales scandal that has badly damaged the firm’s reputation.
In a report released Tuesday, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency found that the San Francisco-based bank “needs to improve” its compliance with the 1977 law, which requires banks to meet the credit needs of the communities in which they operate.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In