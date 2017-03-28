Federal banking regulators sharply downgraded Wells Fargo’s score on the Community Reinvestment Act, citing a pattern of violations that go well beyond the sales scandal that has badly damaged the firm’s reputation.

In a report released Tuesday, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency found that the San Francisco-based bank “needs to improve” its compliance with the 1977 law, which requires banks to meet the credit needs of the communities in which they operate.