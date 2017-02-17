Wells Fargo’s embattled retail banking unit continues to suffer from its cross-selling scandal that exploded in the fall, especially in its credit card business.
The San Francisco company said Friday that its number of new checking accounts plunged 31% in January from a year earlier to 300,000. Customer-initiated checking-account closures rose 4% to about 200,000.
