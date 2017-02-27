Commerce Union in Brentwood, Tenn., had no plans to enter a new market 120 miles away.
The $912 million-asset parent of Reliant Bank called an audible last week, opting to move into Chattanooga when an opportunity arose to hire Terry Todd, a lender with considerable experience in the market.
