WASHINGTON — Since its creation a little over a year ago, Financial Innovation Now, a lobbying group that brings together five of the largest technology companies, has been slowly weighing in on issues that affect the banking industry.

But the group remains something of a mystery to many traditional financial institution players, who view the tech behemoths with a skeptical eye. Following is a Q&A with Brian Peters, FIN's executive director, who spells out the group's views on the screen-scraping debate, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s fintech charter and the rivalry between banks and technology firms.