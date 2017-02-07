WASHINGTON — Since its creation a little over a year ago, Financial Innovation Now, a lobbying group that brings together five of the largest technology companies, has been slowly weighing in on issues that affect the banking industry.
But the group remains something of a mystery to many traditional financial institution players, who view the tech behemoths with a skeptical eye. Following is a Q&A with Brian Peters, FIN's executive director, who spells out the group's views on the screen-scraping debate, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s fintech charter and the rivalry between banks and technology firms.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In