A federal appeals court is set to hear oral arguments Wednesday in a highly anticipated case that is the first significant challenge to the constitutionality of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
The case, PHH Corp. v. CFPB, is being watched closely because depending on the outcome, it could give President Trump the power to immediately fire Richard Cordray, the agency’s director.
