Print Email Reprints Share

Since the financial crisis has ended, the public has struggled to make sense of why big bank CEOs weren’t pursued for their role in originating and selling faulty mortgages on a massive scale.

A new PBS Frontline documentary airing Tuesday evening called, “Abacus: Small Enough to Jail,” may reignite those questions. It tells the story of Thomas Sung, a Chinese immigrant and attorney who started a bank in Chinatown that became the only U.S. bank indicted for mortgage fraud related to the 2008 crisis.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial