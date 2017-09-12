Since the financial crisis has ended, the public has struggled to make sense of why big bank CEOs weren’t pursued for their role in originating and selling faulty mortgages on a massive scale.

A new PBS Frontline documentary airing Tuesday evening called, “Abacus: Small Enough to Jail,” may reignite those questions. It tells the story of Thomas Sung, a Chinese immigrant and attorney who started a bank in Chinatown that became the only U.S. bank indicted for mortgage fraud related to the 2008 crisis.