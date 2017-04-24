Print Email Reprints Share

The gap between bank buyers and sellers' expectations has widened again, prompting a slowdown in the M&A market that is expected to continue in the coming months.

Rising rates and prospects for regulatory relief have made smaller banks slightly more optimistic about the future, so it is taking more money to get them to sell than it might have last year.

