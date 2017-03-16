For a regional bank, is it better to have an image as a locally oriented institution, or a brand that’s tied to a large global conglomerate? Bank of the West in San Francisco is betting on the latter.

The $83 billion-asset firm unveiled a new logo this week that emphasizes its close connection to BNP Paribas, the Paris-based bank that has owned Bank of the West for nearly four decades. The rebranding amounts to a wager that any fallout from negative public perceptions of global megabanks will be outweighed by new opportunities to generate revenue. It also seems to signal a long-term commitment by BNP Paribas to the U.S. retail banking market.