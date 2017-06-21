More real estate brokerages are starting to offer mortgages, as traditional partnerships with lenders have been eroded by compliance strains and new incentives to control more of the homebuying transaction.

Realty firms' forays into mortgage finance have taken many shapes. The real estate franchisor Remax launched its Motto Mortgage last year as a franchise brand of mortgage brokerages. In early 2015, a group of Keller Williams executives acquired Fearon Financial, a Dublin, Ohio, nonbank lender that originated mortgages as Primero Home Loans and Smarter Mortgages.