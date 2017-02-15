Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings in San Diego has decided to keep more of its small-business loans on balance sheet to stay ahead of fast-changing economic and political conditions, the company said Wednesday.

Many banks are reassessing the strategies that have sustained them in the low-growth, low-rate high-cost years following the financial crisis. Many of these challenges persist, but outlooks have changed since in recent months, as the Federal Reserve hints at more rate hikes and optimism swells for the tax and red-tape cuts sought by President Trump.