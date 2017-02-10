David Dotherow is a big a fan of the national charter.
So much so that Dotherow, who is working to open Winter Park National Bank in Florida, has applied with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for what could become the first national de novo charter in more than seven years. And he is doing it at a time when the national charter is quickly losing members.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In