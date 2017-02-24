WASHINGTON — Top Republicans are moving beyond seeking to just revamp the Dodd-Frank Act and have set their sights on a different facet of the post-crisis regulatory environment: stress tests.
They are weighing potentially broad changes to the stress test program, particularly the Federal Reserve's Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review, citing it as an example of regulatory overreach and floating a range of potential alternatives to the way the tests are performed and the consequences of failing them.
