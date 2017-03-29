WL Ross & Co. has nominated a new director to replace Wilbur Ross at Sun Bancorp in Mount Laurel, N.J.
The $2.3 billion-asset Sun said in a press release Tuesday that James Lockhart will become a director. The appointment requires regulatory approval because Lockhart, vice chairman at WL Ross, is a director at Cascade Bancorp in Bend, Ore.
