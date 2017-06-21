Last November, the French megabank Société Générale started offering its customers a debit card that features a three-digit security code that changes several times a day.
SocGen is counting on the battery-operated cards to help reduce fraud in the fast-growing realm of online shopping. Since the three-digit codes change frequently, criminals would need the actual plastic in order to pull off a successful scam.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In