Zions Bancorp. in Salt Lake City has appointed Barbara Yastine, a former head of Ally Bank, to its board of directors.

Yastine served as CEO of the $123 billion-asset banking unit of Ally Financial in Detroit for just over three years, before stepping down in June 2015. She was previously Ally’s chief administrative officer, and before that she held senior-level roles at Southgate Alternative Investments and Credit Suisse.