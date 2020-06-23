Podcast A call to government to give homeowners, renters more help By Penny Crosman June 23, 2020 12:38 PM Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print Your browser does not support the audio element. See all podcasts, and subscribe: RSS iTunes Google Play Rather than funnel mortgage and rent payments through consumers, the federal government should instead deal directly with landlords, utilities and banks, suggests Howard Newman, managing partner of Pine Brook Partners. Penny Crosman