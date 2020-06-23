© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
A call to government to give homeowners, renters more help

By Penny Crosman
June 23, 2020 12:38 PM
Rather than funnel mortgage and rent payments through consumers, the federal government should instead deal directly with landlords, utilities and banks, suggests Howard Newman, managing partner of Pine Brook Partners.

Howard Newman, managing partner, Pine Brook Partners

Penny Crosman
CoronavirusFinancial wellness