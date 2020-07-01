Podcast A glimpse at the role of the bank branch after the pandemic By Penny Crosman July 01, 2020 09:14 AM Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print Your browser does not support the audio element. See all podcasts, and subscribe: RSS iTunes Google Play Wei Ke, partner at Simon-Kucher & Partners, shares research and analysis from a recent consumer survey on branch versus digital banking behaviors after the coronavirus lockdowns are over. Penny Crosman