A glimpse at the role of the bank branch after the pandemic

By Penny Crosman
July 01, 2020 09:14 AM
Wei Ke, partner at Simon-Kucher & Partners, shares research and analysis from a recent consumer survey on branch versus digital banking behaviors after the coronavirus lockdowns are over.

Branch banking