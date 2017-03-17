It is easy for banks and fintechs to get caught up in what looks or sounds innovative, but ends up being more for show than for dough.

To avoid the pitfalls, and help listeners invest in true innovation that can enhance customer experience and truly add value, guest host Ron Shevlin talks to Nick White from Monitise.

Also: Gaia Fasso joins to talk about the Anthemis Fellowship; Marc Hochstein and Penny Crosman of American Banker discuss the week's news, including the Fed rate cut, the fintech charter, the pros and cons of blockchains and more.

