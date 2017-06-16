Dave Birch, author of Before Babylon, Beyond Bitcoin, explains why bitcoin is not the savior we think it is, but it kinda is. Charlie Shrem and Anthony Di Iorio from Jaxx, a multi-token blockchain wallet, take us through the ICO madness, and what we can expect in the near future. Marc Hochstein from American Banker talks about why he was wrong about bitcoin. Last but not least, Marc Andrews, VP of Watson Financial Services Solutions at IBM, explains how the famed AI seeks to augment and fix compliance with a new regtech cognitive solutions suite.

