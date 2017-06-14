WASHINGTON – IBM is set to announce new tools on Wednesday aimed at reducing the compliance burden of financial institutions for anti-money laundering, and a host of other regulatory requirements and sifting through the mounds of data they collect by using Watson, its cognitive computer.

Watson has absorbed regulations from 200 different sources and been briefed on 60,000 regulatory citations as well as trained by former regulators who work for Promontory Financial Group, a subsidiary of IBM.