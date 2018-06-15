Brett King, founder of Moven and host of the weekly radio show "Breaking Banks," shares a few ideas from his latest book, "Bank 4.0.," such as the need to adopt first-principles design theory, figure out consumers' most pressing financial needs and create new products to meet them.

"You need data scientists, you need behavioral psychologists, you need experienced designers, you might throw in some AI and machine learning, you need community advocates to get permission to use data," he said. "All of those are very new skill sets for banks."