Podcast How Ida Liu is bringing billionaires to Citi’s private bank By Penny Crosman October 12, 2020 9:00 PM Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Show more sharing options Share Show more sharing options Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email The unit as of September had 20% more clients than a year earlier. Liu, who is head of North America for Citi Private Bank, explains the changes she’s made to help her group attract and serve millennials, Gen Z, Asian Americans and families. Ida Liu, head of North America, Citi Private Bank Penny Crosman