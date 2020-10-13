© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
Log In
Subscribe
Podcast

How Ida Liu is bringing billionaires to Citi’s private bank

By Penny Crosman
October 12, 2020 9:00 PM

The unit as of September had 20% more clients than a year earlier. Liu, who is head of North America for Citi Private Bank, explains the changes she’s made to help her group attract and serve millennials, Gen Z, Asian Americans and families.

Ida Liu, head of North America, Citi Private Bank
Ida Liu, head of North America, Citi Private Bank

Penny Crosman

Tags

Private banks Diversity and equality