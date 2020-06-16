© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
Podcast

How Patrick Sells is driving culture change at Quontic Bank

By Penny Crosman
June 16, 2020 11:31 AM
Sells, American Banker’s Digital Banker of the Year, explains how he encouraged his team to take risks on projects like a three-minute account opening process and a system that analyzes core data in real time to help set deposit prices.

Patrick Sells, chief innovation officer, Quontic Bank
Penny Crosman
