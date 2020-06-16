Podcast How Patrick Sells is driving culture change at Quontic Bank By Penny Crosman June 16, 2020 11:31 AM Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print Your browser does not support the audio element. See all podcasts, and subscribe: RSS iTunes Google Play Sells, American Banker’s Digital Banker of the Year, explains how he encouraged his team to take risks on projects like a three-minute account opening process and a system that analyzes core data in real time to help set deposit prices. Patrick Sells, chief innovation officer, Quontic Bank Penny Crosman