Mary Mack, a senior vice president at Wells Fargo, took over the retail banking business last year, shortly before the company was fined $185 million for opening 2 million unauthorized accounts for customers on her predecessor's watch. Mack's challenge is to rebuild consumer trust and transform the retail branch network's culture from a sales-oriented to a service-driven one. On March 23, she gave a progress report on her mission at American Banker's Retail Banking 2017 conference in Miami, discussing how employees reacted to its new incentive pay plan, why the bank stopped calling its branches "stores," how it now prevents salespeople from impersonating customers, and more.

