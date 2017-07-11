Subscribe
To date, capital curbs have limited their participation in U.S. collateralized loan obligations, but Chinese banks and insurance companies are sophisticated investors with a big appetite for yield. Tricia Hazelwood, managing director and head of structured products at MUFG Securities, explains how China views US CLOs and how this new and potentially large source of capital could impact both deals and the leveraged loans used as collateral.
