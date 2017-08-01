Christine Duhaime, an anti-money-laundering attorney in Toronto, lays out the reasons banks should become early experts in and assist in initial coin offerings. She also lays out the risks, especially in the wake of the SEC’s report suggesting some ICO tokens are really securities.

See also:

SEC report may put an end to ICO boom

BankThink SEC takes jab at startups while leaving the big banks alone

Blockchain tokens may be the future of finance — if regulators allow it

