Subscribe
See all podcasts, and subscribe:RSS iTunes Google Play
Christine Duhaime, an anti-money-laundering attorney in Toronto, lays out the reasons banks should become early experts in and assist in initial coin offerings. She also lays out the risks, especially in the wake of the SEC’s report suggesting some ICO tokens are really securities.
See also:
SEC report may put an end to ICO boom
BankThink SEC takes jab at startups while leaving the big banks alone
Blockchain tokens may be the future of finance — if regulators allow it
Comments