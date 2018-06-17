6 items on Fed’s full regulatory docket

On the regulatory front, Federal Reserve Board has been active under Chairman Jerome Powell. The workload is expected to remain busy for the foreseeable future, thanks in large part to enactment of the recent regulatory relief bill.
At a press conference on Wednesday, Powell said the Fed has “a pretty full docket
right now” on regulatory issues. That he would be focused on regulatory issues makes sense. When he became head of the central bank’s Supervisory Committee as a Fed governor, he committed to revising bank board rules, increasing transparency around stress tests and amending the enhanced supplementary leverage ratio to make it less binding.
“The financial system all but failed 10 years ago,” Powell said at the press conference. “We went to work for 10 years to strengthen it — stronger capital, stronger liquidity, stress testing, resolution planning. We want to keep all that stuff. We want to make it even more effective and certainly more efficient.”
Powell also noted that the agency is working on tailoring regulation for smaller institutions, which critics say the Dodd-Frank Act neglected to do. This is in addition to implementing a key reform of the reg relief bill that President Trump signed into a law: an increase in the asset threshold for “systemically important financial institutions” to $250 billion, from $50 billion.
Here is a list of items taken on by the Fed exclusively or where the central bank is working with other regulators. Some rules have already been finished, and some have yet to begin.