Flagstar snags Regions exec, Manafort mortgage, fintech regs: Top stories of the week Published July 13 2018, 4:18pm EDT More in Career moves Lawsuits Fintech regulations Fintech Artificial intelligence Flagstar Bancorp Regions Bank print Start Slideshow Slide 1 of 12Flagstar Bank raids Regions for its director of retail banking; prosecutors allege bank CEO got access to Trump in exchange for approving Paul Manafort mortgage; a potential turning point in fintech regulation; and more from this week's most-read stories. next print