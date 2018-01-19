GSE reform heats up, Zelle's flaw and CFPB's struggles: Top stories of the week By Rob Blackwell Published January 19 2018, 5:59pm EST More in GSE reform Artificial intelligence Housing finance reform P-to-P payments Cloud computing Mick Mulvaney CFPB TD Bank Bank of America FHFA print Start Slideshow Slide 1 of 12An exclusive look at the Senate's tightly held housing finance plan drew the most interest from readers this week, while TD's foray into AI and the roller coaster at CFPB also dominated attention. next print
Comments