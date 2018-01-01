Key policymakers to watch in 2018

Over the past year, the focus of several banking policymakers has been how much the regulatory pendulum might swing back toward the industry’s liking.



That theme will likely continue in 2018, with the key policymakers being those at the center of the regulatory-relief debate. New regulators will take the helm of agencies that now have a much different focus than they did following the crisis. The key agency heads will likely be weighing changes related to capital requirements, a new federal fintech charter and regulatory treatment of industrial loan companies.



In Congress, key lawmakers will try to continue their progress in passing a bipartisan regulatory-relief bill while also tackling other big legislative issues such as reforming the government-sponsored enterprises.



The still-volatile political environment in D.C. could still have reverberations for banking policy. The leadership shuffle at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will likely continue to spark a partisan backlash as decisions by acting CFPB Director Mick Mulvaney (whose oversight of the agency is still being challenged in court) will be put under the microscope. There will also likely be a guessing game over who the Trump administration will nominate long term for the CFPB and other agencies.



The 2018 midterm elections mean there is potential for more political shifts, with Democrats hoping to ride the momentum of their early special-election victories to take back control of the House or Senate, or both. That would shine a light on key Democratic leaders eyeing committee gavels and other high-profile roles in the new Congress.



Here is a list of the key policymakers to watch in 2018: