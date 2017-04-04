The pain caused by the Great Recession demanded a swift government response, but was it the right response? M&T Bank Chairman and CEO Robert Wilmers says it may have been at the time, but in his annual letter to shareholders he laid out in compelling detail how government policies intended to protect American families have ultimately stymied economic growth. Here’s a by-the-numbers look at the impact he says excessive regulation has had on M&T, the industry at large and the broader economy.