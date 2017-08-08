President Trump has been coy about whether he plans to renominate Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who first became chair in 2014 after serving as vice chair at the agency since 2010. In an interview
with the Wall Street Journal in late July, Trump said he "liked her," referring to her as a "low interest-rate person." When pressed about whether she might be reappointed, Trump said, "She's in the running to stay."
Despite the president's words, however, a reappointment is still considered unlikely. For starters, Yellen faces opposition among conservative Republicans, who want to see significant changes at the Fed. Trump has also been critical of Yellen in the past, accusing her of trying to help the Obama administration. It seems unlikely Trump would risk political blowback from his own party by reappointing Yellen.
