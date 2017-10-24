Linda Verba called on different strategies to help her advance at each stage of her career.

In this video clip, she shares the three ‘R’ words she uses to describe the strategies that worked so well for her.

Verba, the head of service strategy for TD, packed a lot of advice into the speech she gave at the 2017 Most Powerful Women in Banking gala, where she accepted a Lifetime Achievement award (some of it fun if a little controversial).

