Linda Verba’s career in banking, you could argue, began two decades ago at an elementary-school bus stop in Cherry Hill, N.J.

Verba was waiting to pick up her daughter, Mackenzie, who was in third grade at the time. She had just left her job at PHH, the mortgage firm, and was planning to pick up consulting gigs on the side — an arrangement that offered the work-life flexibility that many busy executives crave.