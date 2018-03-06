It’s no secret that financial services organizations are on a digital transformation journey. With increasing tech savvy customers and a growing millennial community, today it seems that everyone is seeking a better digital experience.

But one channel does not support all - so how do you balance the needs of your different demographics. Join Jay Reed, CIO of Service 1st Credit Union as he shares his CU’s approach to supporting the changing needs of different consumer groups. Christopher Danvers, Vice President Payments and Digital Services from American Airlines Credit Union will then share his organizations approach to digital strategy, plus lessons learned on enhancing the mobile channel.

Attend this webinar to uncover:

The challenges driven by a new technology landscape and changing expectations

How Service 1st Credit Union defined digital projects based on different demographics

How American Airlines Credit Union designed, implemented, and realized benefits of their mobile strategy

Top 5 considerations to help balance technology and service in your market

