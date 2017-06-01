Wells Fargo's David Carroll, who oversees wealth and investment management and was among senior executives who had pay clawed back as the lender faced scrutiny over creating fake customer accounts, will leave after almost 38 years at the company and one of its predecessors.

Jonathan Weiss, the current head of Wells Fargo Securities, will succeed Carroll and join the bank’s operating committee, the San Francisco-based company said Thursday. Carroll, 60, will stay in his role until July 1.

Executive departure David Carroll, set to retire July 1, will leave Wells Fargo with a package worth about $23.6 million as of Wednesday’s closing share price.

“Under David’s leadership, the performance of our wealth management business has been pretty impressive,” CEO Tim Sloan said at an investor conference in New York. “He’s had just an incredible career at the company.”

The announcement came just a little over a week after Wells shook up its retail banking management team, including consolidating executive posts in its Western U.S. operations.

Wells Fargo’s board this year withheld some 2016 pay and clawed back some 2014 pay for Carroll and seven other senior executives as it sought to hold managers accountable for the bank’s bogus-account scandal. Carroll received $9.2 million in 2016, according to the company’s proxy statement.

Carroll will leave Wells Fargo with a package worth about $23.6 million as of Wednesday’s close, according to regulatory filings. Of that amount, $2.12 million comes from a pension plan and deferred compensation, with the remainder from outstanding stock awards that have yet to vest. How much he will ultimately reap from those depends on the bank’s performance and stock price.

Wealth and investment management, the smallest of Wells Fargo’s three main divisions, posted profit of $623 million in the first quarter, a 22% increase from a year earlier. The unit, which houses the brokerage business, private bank and asset-management business, increased earnings 4.8% in 2016 to $2.4 billion.

Carroll came to Wells Fargo after the lender acquired North Carolina-based Wachovia Corp. in 2009. From 2005 until the merger with Wells Fargo, he was head of Wachovia’s capital management group, which included the retail brokerage.

Weiss, who joined Wachovia in 2005 from JPMorgan Chase, currently oversees about 5,000 investment-bank employees in more than 40 offices across North America, Europe and Asia, the company said. Based in New York, he’ll report to Sloan in the new position.

Bloomberg News