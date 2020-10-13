Citi says 30% of its NYC workers want to return to the office

About 30% of Citigroup's workers in the New York City area want to return to the office, Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said.

A survey sent to workers in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut last month found that most wanted to start by returning to the office just a few days a week, Mason told journalists on a conference call Tuesday. Mason said that he, Chief Executive Michael Corbat and Jane Fraser, the bank's CEO-elect, have returned to the Citigroup's headquarters in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood.

The company has been slower to return workers to its offices than some of its crosstown rivals as the coronavirus pandemic lingers. In July, Citigroup kicked off the process by inviting 5% of workers back, and last week it allowed more workers to come in as part of the second phase of reopening facilities.

"We want employees to feel safe as they make their decision to return," Mason said. "There are no set plans at this point for the timing of the next phase."