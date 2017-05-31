New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Comptroller Scott Stringer are pushing to prevent the city from hiring Wells Fargo to lead bond sales or handle other banking business until it improves its track record of lending in poor communities.

The Democrats, who sit on the New York City Banking Commission, said in a statement that they will vote in favor of the ban. The commission, which is scheduled to meet Wednesday, approves and oversees the banks that hold city contracts.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. Bloomberg News

The potential action from the nation's most-populous city marks the latest effort by state and local government officials to punish Wells Fargo, whose reputation was battered by revelations that employees created fake accounts to meet sales quotas. The New York officials said their ban wouldn't be reconsidered until the bank elevates its rating under the federal Community Reinvestment Act.

"The rules are very clear: if you fall below 'satisfactory,' we will no longer do banking business with you," de Blasio said in the statement. "I encourage Wells Fargo to quickly clean up its act and do right by the millions of customers who trust the bank with their savings."

Wells Fargo spokesman Gabriel Boehmer said the bank is making an effort to address criticism by the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which issued its March needs-to-improve rating, citing the bank's practices of selling unauthorized accounts and overcharging minority homebuyers with subprime mortgages.

"We hope to restore a national CRA rating that reflects our strong track record of lending to, investing in, and providing service to low-and moderate-income communities," Boehmer said in an email.

New York has about $227 million held in Wells Fargo accounts, and the bank acts as a trustee to the New York City Retiree Health Benefits Trust, which has assets of about $2.6 billion.

The city is also a major issuer of bonds. Its proposed fiscal 2018 budget calls for the city to fund $13.4 billion of new capital spending, drawing from the sale of general-obligation, Transitional Finance Authority and Water Finance Authority debt.

The officials' push to sanction the bank, if enacted, will prevent agencies from entering into new contracts with Wells Fargo or renew existing ones when they expire. It would also be suspended from working as a senior book-running manager for municipal bonds for one year.

Bloomberg News