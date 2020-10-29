TD Bank thanks global employees with $500 pandemic bonuses

Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canada’s largest lender by assets, is giving all full- and part-time employees $500 bonuses as a reward for their efforts during the pandemic.

The award will go to about 90,000 nonexecutive employees around the world. U.S. and Canadian workers will receive that amount in their local currencies, and employees outside of those countries will get a roughly equivalent award.

“TD colleagues have demonstrated unparalleled resilience and determination,” Chief Executive Bharat Masrani said Thursday in a memo to employees. “I am incredibly proud of your efforts to support our customers, communities and each other under the most trying circumstances.”

