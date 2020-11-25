Achieva Credit Union lands fourth merger in 10 years

Achieva Credit Union in Dunedin, Fla., is poised to complete its fourth merger in a decade.

Gary Regoli, president and CEO of Achieva Credit Union

Coast 2 Coast Financial Credit Union in Tampa, Fla., has agreed to merge into Achieva. The deal would give the $2 billion-asset Achieva 1,900 new members throughout the Tampa Bay area, extending north into Georgia and south into Naples, Fla.

Almost half of Coast 2 Coast’s members are part of the Teamsters and employees of UPS in Georgia and Florida. The rest of its membership consists of other select employer groups and residents of Hillsborough County and the surrounding area.

“We will be excited to welcome Coast 2 Coast’s members and employees to Achieva,” Gary Regoli, president and CEO of Achieva, said in a press release Tuesday. “The merger creates an opportunity for us to grow our presence in the Hillsborough County market, and the distribution industry is a promising niche for us.”

The merger has already been approved by the National Credit Union Administration, the Florida Office of Financial Regulation and the boards at both institutions. However, members at the $24 million-asset Coast 2 Coast still need to vote on the merger in early 2021.

Coast 2 Coast’s one branch would become an Achieva location.

Achieva has been active acquirer in recent years. It previously acquired two banks — Preferred Community Bank in 2018 and Calusa Bank in 2015 — and Sarasota Coastal Credit Union merged into Achieva in 2010.

