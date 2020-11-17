Ascentra Credit Union CEO dead at 52

Dale Owen, CEO of Ascentra Credit Union in Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Saturday following a five-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 52 years old.

Dale Owen

Owen was named CEO of the $482 million-asset Ascentra in 2013 but started his career there in 1999. A statement from the credit union called him “an advocate for credit unions [who] was dedicated to improving the financial lives of others.”

“Dale served in many aspects of our communities,” the statement said. “His reach was far and wide. He was always ready to provide assistance or make valued connections so our communities could continue to thrive. Dale’s involvement also encompassed many non-profit organizations in our area. He encouraged all of us to be of service to others, get involved, and to pay it forward.”

Along with his role as CEO, Owen was also chair of the Iowa Credit Union League. In an online statement, the league called him a fierce advocate for the industry who was committed to improving consumers’ lives.

Linda Andry, who previously served as EVP and chief financial officer, has been named interim CEO.

Owen is survived by his wife, five children and two grandchildren.