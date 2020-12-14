CEFCU chief to retire in May after 15 years at the helm

Matt Mamer has been named the next president and CEO of Citizens Equity First Credit Union in Peoria, Ill.

Mamer will replace Mark Spenny, who plans to retire May 1, the $6.8 billion-asset credit union said Monday.

Mamer has been with the institution for 25 years, most recently serving as chief operations officer. He started at CEFCU as a member assistant.

Spenny has worked at CEFCU for 27 years and started his career there as a first-mortgage origination manager. He later served as vice president of mortgages and business services, and chief lending officer. He was named president and CEO in May 2006.

Under Spenny’s leadership, CEFCU expanded in several markets, including Decatur and Springfield, Ill., and added San Jose, Calif., through its acquisition of Valley Credit Union and Illinois Metro East to its field of membership. It recently agreed to buy four branches in the Metro East area of southern Illinois, near St. Louis, from Simmons Bank.

Spenny also served on several boards, including the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council and as chairman of the Credit Union National Association’s National Credit Union Roundtable.

CEFCU earned $58.1 million through the first nine months of the year, down almost 10% from the same period in 2019, according to call report data from the National Credit Union Administration.